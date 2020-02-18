Gorilla Zoe Arrested for Carrying Loaded Gun in Airport

Gorilla Zoe has been arrested in South Florida.

On Monday night (Feb. 17), the Atlanta rapper was arrested at Miami International Airport after TSA found a loaded .380 caliber pistol in his carry-on bag. XXL has confirmed the incident with the Miami-Dade Police Department. Police were immediately called to the scene.

Despite having a concealed weapons permit, police discovered that Zoe's permit is suspended. Zoe was booked at the Miami-Dade jail on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm. He was released in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Feb. 18) after posting a $500 bond.

XXL reached out to Gorilla Zoe's reps for comment, to which they provided this statement. "Gorilla Zoe has a concealment license for legal firearms. In his rush to catch a flight, a firearm was unknowingly in his bag. This was an unintentional mistake made during a period of grief with Zoe’s mothers recent passing. Gorilla Zoe looks forward to putting this behind him," the statement reads."

The arrest comes just months after Zoe was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. According to arrest records at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida, the former Bad Boy South artist got into a heated argument with his girlfriend on a hotel balcony and pushed her several times inside the room in November of 2019. Eventually, the woman was allegedly able to lock Zoe out on the balcony, but was forced to let him back in when he started kicking and banging on the door.

Cops were eventually called by other hotel guests, and upon arrival, they reportedly saw Zoe pin the woman down. The rapper was arrested and booked for battery, and was released from police custody an hour later on a $2,500 bond. The woman defended the rapper after his arrest, however, reportedly telling cops that he usually gets crazy when he drinks but he never puts his hands on her.

"We always drink and argue, nothing more. He's never gotten physical with me. Isn't that what happens when everyone drinks?" the woman reportedly said.

In December, the charges were dropped after the woman refused to further cooperate with police.