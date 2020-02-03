The Internet went into a frenzy after fans saw G-Eazy kissing Megan Thee Stallion's cheek on Sunday night.

Both artists were in Miami to perform at various venues ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl. In a video uploaded to social media on Sunday night (Feb. 2), viewers can see Meg and G-Eazy cuddled up on a couch somewhere as the 2020 Super Bowl festivities were coming to an end. In the video, G-Eazy gets extremely close to Meg's face before he starts giving her kisses on her cheek.

The video managed to ignite all kinds of responses from both of their fanbases. It's evident that their fans believe that they are now dating, especially given the way Meg had her leg wrapped around the rapper while G-Eazy held her face and kissed her. After the video went viral, memes about the two began popping up all over the Internet.

The rumors surrounding Meg and the Bay Area artist arrived a few months after the 2019 XXL Freshman claimed that she was single. Previously, the "Hot Girl Summer" spitta was romantically involved with Moneybagg Yo. However, in 2020, the "All Dat" rappers are clearly no longer romantically involved. While Moneybagg is off living his best life with a new lady, Meg has apparently been cozying up to G-Eazy.

See what social media had to say about the possibility of Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy being a couple below.