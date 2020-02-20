If you’re on Twitter, there’s a chance you’ve seen Future’s “Toxic Ex-Boyfriend” meme. The WIZRD rapper’s heavily-utilized photo–– which consists of him simply texting–– took over the internet during the holiday season late last year, as the social media site’s users gave and received some major LOLs around Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

The meme itself revolves around a no-good ex-lover texting their former bae about their past relationship or propositioning them for sexual favors long after they’ve called it quits. It’s believed that Fewtch is the subject of the memes due to his own high-profile relationship issues with the mothers of his children, and less-than-savory comments about his most famous ex, Ciara, and her husband, Russell Wilson. Future responded to the memes in an interview, stating that he wishes he was getting paid for them.

The turkeys and stuffing have been digested and our Christmas trees have been taken down, yet, Future memes live on past the holidays. Future as the “Toxic Ex-Boyfriend” has been sprouting up on social for various (and quite random) trending topics, and of course, through the years, Future’s comments and actions have become memes in their own right. Remember when he was going through a custody battle with Ciara? The internet was ruthless,

Check out a few of the biggest news stories that have been meme’d with the rapper’s image or words.