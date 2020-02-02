French Montana Denies Being Punched by 50 Cent, Claims Rapper Bought His Hollywood Star

The verbal back and forth between 50 Cent and French Montana continues.

On Saturday afternoon (Feb. 1), rumors began to surface that the two rappers had gotten into an altercation at E11Even nightclub in Miami where 50 Cent was hosting on Friday (Jan. 31). Video that is purported to be from that night has been circulating and only shows the aftermath of whatever happened.

On Saturday night, after getting wind of the speculation, French hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story in which he denies being touched by Fif.

"Don't do that. You too old for that, dinosaur. You just got your star on the Hall of Fame. I heard you paid for your star," French said in the video, in reference to 50 getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week. "Tell people the real story. I went to the club, you was hosting. You heard I was coming, you walked out the back. You was in the car...I wish you would touch me."

He captioned the video, "YOU TOO OLD FOR THAT, FIRST YOU PAY FOR YOUR STAR 😂MAN I WISH I WOULD HAVE SEEN YOUR STUPID ASS LAST NIGHT, WENT TO YOUR CLUB WHERE YOU WAS HOSTING, YOU LEFT BEFORE I GOT THERE TELL PEOPLE THE TRUTH DINOSAUR!! FIRST IT WAS DREAM CHASERS I SAW MEEK WE LAUGHED ABOUT IT NOW THIS !! YOU A RAT AND IF YOU WATCH YOUR VIDEO, YOUR PEOPLE WENT TO THE COPS AT THE END AT YOUR PARTY THAT I CAME TO TO FIND U AND U RAN!! LOL STOP CALLING BLOGS. IM THE TRUTH NEVER BEEN TOUCHED."

50 and French's recent beef started when 50 clowned The Bronx rapper's Bugatti purchase back in December. They've continued to exchange jabs on social media with things dying down in January. Now this. The saga continues.