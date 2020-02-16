Eminem’s “Rap God” Video Passes 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Eminem just added another video to the billion view club.

On Sunday (Feb. 16), Shady's 2013 hit song, "Rap God," passed 1 billion views on YouTube. Em's visual joins a select group other videos on the popular steaming site to reach the huge milestone. Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" video became billion view certified in October 2015. It currently sits at 4.4 billion views. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' "Thrift Shop" video has also surpassed a billi. As of press time, the video for "Rap God," which was off The Marshall Mathers 2 LP, sits at 1.3 billion views. Em has two more videos that have reached 1 billion views including "Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna and "Not Afraid."

Eminem's "Rap God" is a six-minute tour de force, which finds the Detroit MC showing off a head-spinning display of lyricism while referencing over a dozen rappers. It also got into the Guinness World Records for most words in a hit single. The video, directed by Rich Lee, finds Em parodying Max Headroom and features other pop culture references from media like The Walking Dead, The Matrix and Hellraiser. The song has been certified four times platinum by the RIAA.

Eminem is fresh off the surprise release of his new album, Music to Be Murdered By, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In doing so, he passed Kanye West for most consecutive No. 1 albums with 10. This includes every solo album release from the Detroit rapper dating back to 2000's The Marshall Mathers LP. Shady's new album features 20 songs and has guest appearances from Juice Wrld, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, Skylar Grey, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, Royce 5'9" and more.