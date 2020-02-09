B-Rabbit is back. At the 2020 Oscars on Sunday night (Feb. 9), Eminem delivered a surprise performance of "Lose Yourself" in front of Hollywood elites.

And the audience reactions were hilarious, to say the least. Billie Eilish looked absolutely dumbfounded, while Martin Scorsese appeared to be falling asleep. ABC's cameras panned to several other actors during the brief performance, and those crowd reactions were equally entertaining. Let's just say there was a lot of awkward, off-beat headbobbing. You can check out those reactions below.

Dressed in all black, the Detroit rapper hit the Oscars stage with a live band to perform an energetic rendition of his legendary 2002 track, which originally appeared on the 8 Mile soundtrack. If you remember, Em won Best Original Song at the 2003 Oscars, but the Detroit MC wasn't there to accept the award in person that year. Fast forward 17 years and Slim Shady finally got his opportunity to do his thing at the famous award show.

Eminem—always clever with his wordplay—referenced the opening line in "Lose Yourself" in a tweet immediately following the performance. "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here," the MC wrote.

It was quite the surprise seeing Eminem perform in front of rich Hollywood actors, many of whom probably weren't expecting to see Marshall pop up out of nowhere and spit bars. While some people had confusing reactions to Em's surprise performance, it's clear folks in the audience appreciated the moment. Upon the conclusion of Em's surprise appearance, the audience gave the rapper a standing ovation.

This news pops up after Eminem dropped his new album, Music to Be Murdered By a few weeks ago. The 20-track project has features from artists including Young M.A, Juice WRLD, Royce 5'9", Q-Tip and more.