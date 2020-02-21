Eminem Says He’s a Guest in Hip-Hop

It's no secret that Eminem has been highly criticized by Lord Jamar who believes that Slim Shady and other White rappers are guests in the house of hip-hop. What's less known are Em's feelings on the topic.

In a Feb. 21 interview with KXNG Crooked on his Crook’s Corner interview series, Em actually asserts that he agreed with the claim that he was a guest in the culture.

“That’s the funny thing. I don’t know if I got a chance to say this yet. The funny shit is, with the whole beef of a certain person, I never said I wasn’t a guest," he stated, referring that "certain person" who's presumably Lord Jamar. "I’m absolutely a guest. I never said I wasn’t. I never said I was king of anything, right?"

Eminem goes on to explain that he loves the craft of lyricism and would never put himself above any MC in hip-hop.

“I don’t want to be the king of hip-hop. Who the fuck is the king of hip-hop?" he asks. "Is there a king of hip-hop? People would say, ‘Just because you sell the most records doesn’t mean you’re the best. Even though you can rap 40 million syllables doesn’t mean you’re the best.’ I care more rhyming the syllables. I care more about the craft than any of the other stuff.”

Em's comments probably wouldn't comfort Jamar much. Last month, the former Brand Nubian rapper slammed the Detroit rhymer for his lyrics about him on "I Will" off his album, Music to Be Murdered By.

Watch KXNG Crooked's interview with Eminem below. Fast-forward to the 20-minute mark to hear him talk about being a guest in hip-hop.