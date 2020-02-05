E-40 Explains How He Squashed Beef With Richie Rich After Argument

Bay Area rap legends E-40 and Richie Rich have settled their differences and officially squashed their beef.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Rich and 40 sat down over a meal and patched up their misunderstanding.

“I’m sitting with my boy Richie Rich, man, we go way back, I’m talking about ‘88, y’all have no idea bro,” E-40 said in a video. “Two fixtures sitting down, you know what I’m sayin’, talking going way back to 1988, talking about what led to this outburst on my behalf and on his behalf.”

E-40 is referring to their beef that began to unfold last weekend. It began after Rich posted an image of E-40 wearing Raiders outfit after 40 had been wearing supporting the San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 Super Bowl matchup. E-40 and Rich say that 40 called him a snitch, and that's where their problem began to take off. In response, Rich demanded that E-40 produce documented proof that he ever snitched on someone.

In E-40’s video, he apologized for calling Rich a snitch and added that miscommunication between him and Rich led to their feud. “I want to apologize to the streets, ‘cause that’s not how I get down,” he said. “I don’t condone the word snitch.”

“I want to apologize to you good brother,” E-40 said to Rich. “You know the feeling is mutual Earl,” Rich replied.

E-40 also added that his friendship with Rich will forever be solid and he’s not going to this whole thing destroy their 30-year bond.

“I cannot use that word loosely and for that I apologize," he said. “I love you good brother, I really mean that.”

“I love you too, Water,” Rich replied back. “It's been love, it's never been nothin’ but that, bro.”

You can Watch E-40 and Richie Rich squash their beef below.