Desiigner Falls Off Stage During Show, Lands on Houston Rockets’ James Harden: Watch

Desiinger is known for his energetic stage performances, but at a recent show, he was so hyped that he fell off the stage. Luckily, the 2016 XXL Freshman almunus had someone to cushion his fall; the Houston Rockets' James Harden.

On Tuesday (Feb. 18), a video surfaced of Desiigner performing at Jewel nightclub in Las Vegas. While performing his 2015 hit “Panda,” the G.O.O.D. Music artist started rapping his lyrics and then he tumbled off the stage. In the clip, you can see Desiigner trying to balance himself before he tips over and lands on the back of the NBA All-Star who happened to be in the crowd.

According to TMZ’s sources, neither Desiigner or Harden was injured. Apparently, Harden was trying to stay incognito at the event with his hoodie covering his head but his cover was blown once Desiigner landed on top of him. Talk about having an unexpected brush with a celebrity.

Desiigner has been quiet as of late and has yet to release his debut album. Last year, the Brooklyn rapper went on a rant addressing peoples' comments about him falling off. During an Instagram Live session, Desiigner called G.O.O.D. Music founder Kanye West "crazy" and proclaimed that he himself is the one that helped bring the label back to prominence.

“To me nigga, I brought G.O.O.D. Music back, nigga, and everybody know that,” he said at the time. “So what y’all talking about I fell off. I only dropped two mixtapes, bro. Two, bro.”

In the meantime, watch Desiigner tumble into James Harden's back below.