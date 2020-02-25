DaBaby to Judge Making the Band Auditions in North Carolina

DaBaby is looking for the next superstar in his hometown of North Carolina.

The 2019 XXL Freshman will be one of the judges for the upcoming Making the Band auditions in N.C, according to an Instagram video that Diddy posted last Friday (Feb. 21) before he underwent surgery to repair a quadriceps tendon tear. The tryouts will take place on March 13 in Charlotte. The exact location is to be determined.

Puff made it clear the judges are only looking for singers who can dance. It appears that Diddy is looking for the next R&B supergroup.

DaBaby is no stranger to putting people on in the rap game. His record label, Billion Dollar Entertainment, features a roster of North Calackie talent. Rappers Stunna 4 Vegas and Rich Dunk along with producer DJ K.i.D are all N.C.-bred artists.

As for Making the Band, it’s a reboot of the popular MTV reality-competition series that brought us DaBand, Day 26 and Danity Kane. This time around, the hip-hop mogul's sons (aka “the Combs Cartel”) Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs will serve as judges. Choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson has also been tapped to be a judge.

"Making the Band is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge,” Diddy said in a press release last July. “MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We’re going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it’s next global superstars."

For more information about the audition, head over to makingthebandcasting.com.

You can watch Diddy's message below.