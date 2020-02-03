Colin Kaepernick Is Unsure Why Jay-Z and Beyonce Didn’t Stand During National Anthem at Super Bowl

Colin Kaepernick has some questions for Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

On Sunday (Feb. 2), Hov and Bey were in attendance at the 2020 Super Bowl and seemingly made quite a statement when they opted to sit during Demi Lovato's performance of the national anthem. The move didn't sit right with Kap, following Jay previously stating "we've passed kneeling" during a press conference to announce his partnership with the NFL in 2019.

In an Instagram Story re-post of a friend who tagged him, Kap shared an image of TMZ's story about Jay and Bey sitting during the anthem with the words, "I thought we were 'past kneeling' tho?" written on the picture.

Kaepernick7 via Instagram

Kap's girlfriend, Hot 97 and MTV host Nessa Diab, echoed in his sentiments with the same re-post. Diab has called out Hov in the past as well, denying claims made by the rap mogul that he'd spoken with Kap prior to accepting the position with the NFL.

"THIS is a lie," Nessa wrote with a screenshot of a TMZ article saying Hov stated he'd spoken to Kap. "[Never] spoke to Jay-Z and NFL ahead of that deal being done. They NEVER included him in any discussion."

Jay supported Kap through his unceremonious exit from the NFL and his protest against police brutality since then, but during the aforementioned 2019 press conference, he explained that he was ready to go passed protesting to more actionable items.

"I'm not minimizing [protests] because that has to happen, that's a necessary part of the process," Jay said during a September 2019 press conference announcing his partnership with the NFL. "And now we all know what's going on. What are we going to do? How are we gonna stop, because the kneeling was not about a job, it was about injustice. Let me bring attention to injustice. Everyone's saying, 'How are you going forward if Kaep doesn't have a job.' This wasn't about him having a job. That became a part of the discussion. He was kneeling to bring attention to injustice. We know what it is. Now how do we address the injustice?"

You can view video of Jay and Bey sitting during the anthem for yourself below.