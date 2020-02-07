12 Chance The Rapper, Tyler, The Creator and Young Thug Lyrics That Prove Pizza Obsession Is Real
From Lil Wayne comparing real G's to lasagna to Cam’ron’s gravy-hued Mercedes and just about every Action Bronson song ever made, food has always had an important place in hip-hop. But while ingredients are often sliced into verses to add extra meaning, a single dish is rarely so adored that it gets mentioned in multiple records year after year. Pizza is among the only foods that has made it into this category, transcending from lunchtime staple to bona fide rap super star.
Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller have all paid homage to the delicious Italian staple in their rhymes, using the dish’s high and low aspects to touch on everything from being broke (“Weston Road Flows, I did this shit for my nigga Renny/Back when we couldn't buy pizza/’Cause we were down to pennies”—Drake) to childhood memories (“Kool-Aid and frozen pizza/It's a work of art, I ain't talking Mona Lisa”—Mac Miller).
And even outside of the lyrics itself, real Jadakiss fans know he likes the crust only.
Consisting mainly of dough and cheese (two of hip hop’s other favorite culinary devices), the crisp and gooey treat is also a perfect metaphor for money and love. It's a sauce-slathered olive branch between classes and generations that nearly everyone understands. And most importantly, who doesn’t love pizza?
Chance The Rapper, Tyler, The Creator and Young Thug certainly do. These artists are among the many who've the sprinkled some cheese throughout their lyrics over the years. From Chuck E. Cheese to Little Caesars, Chano, the Odd Future leader and Thugger love pizza.
In celebration of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, XXL rounds up our favorite pizza-inspired bars from Chance The Rapper, Tyler, The Creator and Young Thug.
"Cocoa Butter Kisses"Chance the Rapper
"Used to like orange cassette tapes with Timmy, Tommy, and Chuckie/And Chuck E. Cheese's pizzas, Jesus pieces, sing Jesus love me/Put Visine inside my eyes so my grandma would fucking hug me"— Chance The Rapper
“Nostalgia”Chance The Rapper
"Mama Jann, mama Charlie, and my mama Lisa/Booster seat used to boost my kitty, Connie's Pizza"— Chance The Rapper
"I Am Very Very Lonely"Chance The Rapper
"It's just me and la cucaracha tonight/Cold pizza with the hot Sriracha tonight"—Chance The Rapper
"P"Tyler, The Creator featuring Hodgy
"My papa didn't give one, that's why I'm like this now/I'm still down to cut throat/And if another fan asks for a photo while I'm snacking on my pizza Lunchable/I'm a fuckin' snap like Berman when he acts right"—Tyler, The Creator
Hot 97 FreestyleTyler, The Creator
"Be clear, whatever, whatever/Whatever I gotta do, I go get the cheddar/And I don't even like pizza, but, whatever, more the better, nigga"— Tyler, The Creator
"See You Again"Tyler, The Creator
"You don't understand me, what the fuck do you mean?/It's them rose to the cheeks, yeah it's them dirt-colored eyes/Sugar honey iced tea, bumblebee on the scene/Yeah, I'd give up my bakery to have a piece of your pie/Yugh!"— Tyler, The Creator
"Cowboy"Tyler, The Creator
"Do you know how weird it is knowing I make a bunch of cheese/While my friends can't afford little pizzas from Little Caesars/And their whole goal is to roll up and smoke bowls/So I don't feel bad when they not eating"—Tyler, The Creator
"I Like Cheese"Tyler, The Creator, Jasper Dolphin, Travis Taco and L-Boy
"I like cheese/I like cheese/I like cheese/I like cheese/I like cheese/I like cheese/I like cheese/I like cheese"—Tyler, The Creator
"Raw"Young Thug
"But they ain't blinding/No pizza, bitch, I got banks in my pockets/Where's the ladder I'm climbing"—Young Thug
"Friend of Scotty"Young Thug
"Baby, I want your pizza, I want all the toppings/Baby, I want your pizza, pizza, I want/So bad I swipe my visa, visa, I want"—Young Thug
"Half Time"Young Thug
"I been flooded out by Jesus, bitch/I want your pizza, Little Caesars, bitch/Ninth Ward, I buy my diesel, bitch/I don't wanna talk or see a snitch"—Young Thug
"Stuff Crust"Young Thug
"I'm amazed once a star crust hit swisher/And I can't wait to smoke it with her/On cookies, she throwin' up/Make movies, we stuffin' crust"—Young Thug