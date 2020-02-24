Cardi B Defends Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Following Backlash: “That’s Your Identity”

Dwyane Wade has a strong ally in his corner as it relates to his support for his child who has come out as a transgender girl.

Last Friday (Feb. 21), Cardi B hopped on her Instagram Story to defend Wade and his 12-year-old child Zaya who have become the subject of social media chatter lately. In her two-minute video, Bardi addresses those who say that Zaya is “too young” to understand gender and sexuality.

"How old is too young?" she asked. "If you are born knowing that you are a girl in a boy's body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that's who you are? That's who you are, that's your identity."

Bardi would go on to urge people to stop criticizing Wade and Zaya and educate themselves on the matter.

"I understand that they just don't be understanding certain shit, please try to understand,” she stated. “Because sometimes you will be wanting people to understand you. So try to understand somebody else. Especially when it is a child."

Cardi’s video is in response to the backlash from Boosie BadAzz (and many others) who objected to Wade supporting his child’s gender identity.

"I gotta say something about this shit, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too fucking far, dawg," Boosie said in his IG video last week. "That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have shit figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone—how he gon'—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."

Cardi, who performed concerts in South Africa last year, said that it's important that Zaya live in her truth. "Why keep a secret and feel like a burden," she said near the end of her video. "Speak your truth. Speak it."

Watch Cardi B's video below.