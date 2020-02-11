Cam’ron Writes Letter of Support to Judge on Behalf of Defendant in 6ix9ine Case

Cam'ron is showing support for one of the defendants in 6ix9ine's federal case who happens to be an associate of the Harlem rapper.

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), XXL confirmed in legal documents that Cam wrote a letter of support on behalf of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack. In the letter to Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer, Cam calls Mack "a decent person with a good heart" and says they've known each other for the last decade.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Mack for the past ten years," Cam's letter begins. "Mr. Mack is a good person and has always had morality in his actions. This is why I can assure you that although he has had recent challenges, he is a decent person with a good heart."

The Harlem rapper closed out the letter by pledging his support to help rehabilitate Mack to "enable him to become an upstanding part of our community."

Due in part to 6ix9ine's testimony, back in October, Mack was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy as well as conspiring to distribute narcotics. He's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 24, and Cam'ron's letter was included in documents submitted by Mack's legal team on Monday (Feb. 10) in preparation for the sentencing. In the docs, Mack is listed as having interned at Cam'ron's Diplomatic Man, Inc. company in 2014. Twenty-six other similar letters from friends and family were also submitted.

Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack faces a recommended sentence of 30 years in prison.