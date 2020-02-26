Boosie BadAzz Reacts to Backlash From Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter: “I Was Just Speaking How I Felt”

Boosie BadAzz has opened up regarding the backlash he's been facing for his recent comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter.

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), Baller Alert dropped a new interview with the BadAzz Mo 3 rapper and the topic of the Wades quickly came up. Boosie told host Shirley Ju that he understood why people were mad at what he said, but wanted to make it clear that it was just how he feels.

"That’s just how I felt. People gotta understand—that's just how I feel," Boosie explained. "This is how I feel. Even my mama—my mama got on my ass yesterday. My mama called me early in the morning and got on my ass, talking about, ‘Stay off social media! That’s they family! You stay out people’s business…’ But I was just speaking how I felt. Everybody got their own opinions in life. Everybody feels a certain type of way about certain things, and I just sometimes be the one to talk about it. When the kids involved, it’s tender to my heart.”

As previously reported, Boosie adamantly spoke out on Instagram Live against Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya now wanting to be referred to by she/her pronouns. He said he felt that Wade was going too far by supporting Zaya and that Zaya was too young to make any such decisions. He later claimed he was kicked out of Planet Fitness for saying those things while in one of their facilities.

You can watch Boosie's full interview with Baller Alert below. The Zaya Wade conversation happens around the 1:45 mark.