Boosie BadAzz Wants Politicians to Address Reparations for Black People: “Where Our F***ing Money at Bitches?”

Boosie BadAzz has a challenge for politicians entering the upcoming elections.

On Tuesday (Feb. 25), Boosie hit up his Instagram timeline to speak on reparations for Black people. In his post, Boosie said that he's convinced that Black people should get the same type of money that Native American Indians receive from the government. He also believes that politicians running for office should do their part to address reparations.

"I was just watching a show about Blacks n Black business n what they went through," Boosie wrote. "Bra our people deserve money like the dam Indians get. We got completely murdered n fucked over by this nation. Every time we get successful they hung us. Do y'all know about Greenwood, Black Wall Street and how they did us. Bra I'm pissed. Where the fuck our money at?"

"Our wealth n lives was [taken] from us for any n everything," Boosie continued. "Especially our business men n women. Why haven't none of our fucking presidents ask that Black people be compensated forever? Why has this never been an issue at any presidential rally etc. Have we forgot? Do leaders feel we deserved it? Millions of Black lives taken n 'Black Wealth' just stripped, which have affected us 'til this day financially and emotionally. I hate u bitches who did that 2 us. I wish death 2 all of you. Blacks in this country still got no fucking respect r love n that's real."

"Where our fucking money at bitches?" Boosie said in closing. "Democrats, Republicans, presidents etc. Do u give a fuck what we been through? Political Blacks who r n power, why haven't yo ass spoke up about our race being compensated. I guess y'all don't give a fuck cause y'all [straight] now. Where our fucking money at?"

The rant about reparations comes shortly after Boosie's teenage son defended his father's comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya. The rapper went on a transphobic rant about Wade's support for Zaya after she came out as transgender.