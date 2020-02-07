Billie Eilish’s Hip-Hop Comments Cause Controversy

Guess who's back, back again, XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity is back, tell a friend.

For today's (Feb. 7) episode of the podcast, which is one dedicated to picking apart all the trending stories in hip-hop, hosts take on Billie Eilish's controversial comments about lying in hip-hop, 50 Cent getting a big-time honor, the explosive beef between Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj and more. Today's hosts include XXL's Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten and veteran hip-hop journalist Shaheem Reid. Hosts and guests are subject to change from week to week.

On Monday (Feb. 4), Billie Eilish received some heat after offering some unpopular statements about rappers lyrical content.

“There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story," Eilish said in a Vogue magazine interview. "There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m fuckin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my bitches…’ I’m like, which bitches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Unsurprisingly, a lot of fans were upset with Billie's comments. One person who didn't appreciate them was Styles P, who promptly used his Twitter account to question why people allow Billie to have a critical voice in hip-hop in the first place.

At another point of the podcast, hosts discuss 50 Cent getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fif officially received his star on Jan. 30, and Eminem gave a speech honoring him on that special day.

In other trending news, Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj got into a heated dispute on social media. This latest entry into their recent history of beef appeared to begin when Meek Mill liked some memes poking fun at the wardrobe of Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty on Instagram. A while later, on Wednesday, Nicki used her Instagram story to accuse Meek of beating women. From there, Meek responded by denying the claims and implying that Nicki was complicit in her brother allegedly raping a child.

Around that same point in time, Snoop Dogg and Boosie BadAzz made headlines for bashing CBS journalist Gayle King for asking former WNBA player Lisa Leslie, a friend of Kobe Bryant's, about whether his legacy was complicated by a 2003 sexual assault allegation. Bryant died in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26. Boosie and Snoop argued that that line of questioning was in poor taste. Snoop's comments led to him trending at No. 1 on Twitter.

