Billie Eilish Thinks a Lot of Hip-Hop Right Now Is Lying About Guns and Women

Billie Eilish may have made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but her comments about the state of hip-hop appear to be rubbing fans the wrong way.

In a recent interview Vogue magazine published Monday (Feb. 3), the pop artist accused rappers today of lying in their music. She recognizes the differences between writing a story and blatantly making up the truth, but the "Bad Guy" singer asserts that she doesn't do any of that.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” she said. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap. It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m fuckin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my bitches…’ I’m like, which bitches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing.”

Predictably, Eilish's comments earned some criticism from folks on the internet. "Anyone that agrees with Billie Eilish on what she said about rap/hip hop pls stay away from me," one Twitter user wrote. "You are the feds."

While some people think Eilish's comments represent a lack of respect for hip-hop, she's previously collaborated with and shown reverence for hip-hop artists. Speaking to XXL for the 2019 XXL Freshman issue last summer, the Grammy Award winner spoke on the appeal of the late XXXTentacion's music and the idea that it should have been more appreciated while he was alive.

"I think it’s kind of unfair when something gets more popular after someone passes," she said at the time. "I remember in the midst of it, at the beginning, when I found him on SoundCloud. I had no idea who he was or anything about his backstory at all. I barely knew what he looked like. I just messed with what he was creating because it wasn’t something I had heard before. It was a mix between, you know, all types of shit. And that was without me having any knowledge of anything in his life: who he was, who he knew, anything at all."

She continued: "I think that’s when you know that [the music is] real to you because you don’t know anything about [the artist]. I think that’s the same with people. You know, if you just vibe with a person without seeing their Instagram or knowing who they are or whatever, that’s like the most raw I think you can get. I don’t know, I think it’s still popular because he was a complete tortured genius."

Elsewhere in her new Vogue interview, Billie Eilish opened up about her thoughts about Drake texting her. She said that the internet is stupid for being so upset with the revelation.

See what else social media is saying about Billie Eilish's thoughts on hip-hop.