Billie Eilish Defends Drake Texting Her, Says the Internet Is a Stupid Mess

Last year, then 17-year-old singer Billie Eilish found herself in a brouhaha when she revealed that Drake, who is 33 years old, was texting her. Now, she's calling out those critics.

In a March cover story for Vogue magazine that was published on Monday (Feb. 3), Eilish, who took home five gramophones at the 2020 Grammy Awards last week, defended Drake texting her and scoffed at the notion that anything was wrong with their communication.

“The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” says the now 18-year-old Eilish. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?”

Eilish, who left Twitter in 2018, feels there are other people on the web that fans should pay more attention to than Drake.

“There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about,” she stated. “Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the fuck is that shit?”

For his part, Drake, who hasn't toured since completing his European Assassination Vacation trek in 2019, hasn't spoken on the matter. He's seemingly been up to a lot of work in the studio as of late. Over the last several weeks, he's fueled speculation that himself and Future would be dropping a sequel to their What a Time to Be Alive collaborative album. Last week, the two released a new single called "Desires."