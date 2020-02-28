Bhad Bhabie Tells Actress Skai Jackson to “Get Your Restraining Order, Imma Go Get Checks”

It looks like Bhad Bhabie's just responded to actress Skai Jackson's purported restraining order against her.

On Thursday evening (Feb. 27), hours after it was reported that Skai had gotten a restraining order against her, Bhabie logged into her Instagram account and addressed the alleged restraining order. In the post, the rapper shares a photo of two platinum plaques, including one for her Kodak Black-assisted song "Bestie."

"You can try to hate me for responding to bullshit with more bullshit but that’s just who I am and I don’t apologize for none of it," she wrote in the caption. "I been in this fake ass hollywood world for 3 1/2 years now and I’ve done ALOT when the whole world said I couldn’t, but I refuse to become as fake as hollywood is. Y’all can play around on your finstas but I’ll always say what’s on my mind as cuz that’s who I am. Go get your restraining order, Imma go get checks."

As for the restraining order, it reportedly requires Bhabie to stay at least 100 yards away from Skai at all times. She is also reportedly not allowed to contact Skai. The alleged order was apparently filed after Bhabie went on Instagram and threatened to kill Skai earlier this week. Insiders at TMZ say Skai has had trouble sleeping since the rapper threatened her on IG and they also state she believes Bhabie is mentally unstable.

Apparently, Bhabie is accusing Skai of making a fake IG account to talk about her after being spotted with fellow artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again. This is reportedly why the 16-year-old rapper claims that Skai is moving "sneaky" online.

At press time, Skai has yet to respond publicly.

Read Bhad Bhabie's IG post below.