7 of Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang’s Most Surprising Hip-Hop Moments

Andrew Yang made sure his presence in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Race was felt. However, on Feb. 11, the presidential candidate announced he was suspending his campaign to land a seat in the Oval Office.

"I am the math guy, and it’s clear from the numbers we’re not going to win this campaign,” he said to a room of supporters as New Hampshire’s primary results were coming in. “So tonight I’m announcing that I am suspending my campaign.”

Yang stated that he feels "proud" of his work on the trail, and in a BuzzFeed interview, he said he's thankful to have met so many incredible Americans.

“I feel great when supporters tell me that the campaign lifted them out of a depression or made them feel better about their future," he said.

Following his announcement he was dropping out from the presidential bid, he also shared his thanks for the many people in his corner. "I am so proud of this campaign. Thank you to everyone who got us here. 🙏," he tweeted.

The entrepreneur and lawyer, who filed his presidential campaign with the Federal Election Commission in 2017, was considered a dark horse candidate against big names in the running for the nomination, such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. However, through a policy-focused campaign, catchy slogans echoing his promises such as "Not Left, Not Right, Forward” and "Make America Think Harder" ("MATH"), and a general concern and understanding of the rights of all Americans, he found several supporters of all ages, races and backgrounds in his “Yang Gang.”

What else garnered fans of Andrew Yang? The New York native’s appreciation and affinity of hip-hop culture. Whether he was rubbing elbows with Grammy-nominated artists, appearing on stage at rap shows, shouting out Nas and Cam’ron as some of his favorites or bumping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” and Drake’s “God’s Plan” on his Spotify playlist, the 44-year-old former Democratic presidential hopeful made sure to let his roots show, emerging as (quite possibly) one of the most personable candidates.

In anticipation of campaign season hitting full throttle, XXL compiled a few of Andrew Yang’s biggest hip-hop moments on the trail.