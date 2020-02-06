6ix9ine is reportedly trying to get as far away from New York City as possible.

According to a report TMZ published on Monday (Feb. 3), the Brooklyn rapper wants to move his entire life out of the city and state he grew up in to live in a more secure location once he's released from prison. Although the "Fefe" rapper still has plenty of time before he's out of prison, 6ix9ine is reportedly making arrangements to move out of the city.

A source told the outlet that 6ix9ine wants to live outside of New York state with family in a heavily secured home. However, the federal probation department has to approve all of his movements as a part of his sentence. In the meantime, sources tell the outlet that the feds are doing everything they can to keep 6ix9ine's new location hidden. If anyone ever does find the rapper, they will be met by armed security guards with military or law enforcement backgrounds and who are licensed to carry firearms.

The update on 6ix9ine's exit scheme comes not long after a judge denied the rapper's request to serve out the rest of his sentence at home. According to court docs XXL obtained on Jan. 21, Southern New York District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer denied Tekashi's request, which was submitted by the rapper's lawyer. In the doc, Engelmayer says that Tekashi's current two-year sentence ultimately reflects the seriousness of his crimes and that a home sentence wouldn't suffice.

Even though 6ix9ine made the request due to safety reasons, the judge ruled that the rapper must remain in prison to serve the sentence he received after pleading guilty to multiple federal racketeering and firearms offenses last January.