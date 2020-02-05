600 Breezy Tells Meek Mill “I Kno Some N****s That’ll Make Her a Widow” After Nicki Minaj Argument

UPDATE: 600 Breezy says it wasn't him.

After his alleged tweet went viral on Wednesday (Feb. 5), the Chicago rapper jumped on Instagram Story and denied that he tweeted a message to Meek on Twitter that appeared to be an indirect threat to Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty. In his IG post, it appears that 600 is blaming a hacker for the questionable tweet.

"I don't even have access to my Twitter (rolling eyes emoji and crying laughing emoji)," he wrote. "Idk who tf is (shrug emoji)."

You can read 600 Breezy's message below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

600 Breezy has just injected himself into the intensely personal and public dispute between Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj and his message is one that is sure to raise some eyebrows.

Using his Twitter account to address Meek, appeared to make an implicit threat toward Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty. "Aye Meek for a small fee I kno some niggas that’ll make her a widow I’m just the messenger," 600 Breezy said in the now-deleted tweet.

600 Breezy then added in another tweet, "Y'all ass the police [cry laughing face emoji] bitch it was Xbox's and flat screen tv's with cable in the prison I was in. And real food, and women counselors and nurses and teachers with fat asses. I'll be right for 6to8 months fuck you mean [crying emoji] [muscle arm emoji]."

Meek has yet to respond to the since-deleted tweet from Breezy, a Chicago rapper who has also been known for his friendship with Drake.

This entire conflict began to unfold after Meek Mill liked a photo making fun of the outfit Petty was wearing in an image uploaded to Instagram. From there, Nicki used her Instagram account to post a variety of images with Meek wearing clothes she deemed to be lame. In her last Instagram story update, she accused Meek of beating women and being afraid to confront men.

“You a [clown emoji]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men,” she wrote.

Meek has since denied the allegations on Twitter.