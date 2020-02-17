50 Cent Reacts to News of Woman Suing Rick James’ Estate for $50 Million Over Alleged 1979 Rape: “These Bitches Be Crazy”

The estate of late funk legend Rick James is reportedly being sued by a woman who claims the musician raped her over forty years ago. 50 Cent doesn't appear to be buying the story.

According to a report by The Associated Press, published on Sunday (Feb. 16), an unidentified woman filed the suit on Thursday (Feb. 13) claiming James, born James Ambrose Johnson Jr., raped her in 1979 while she was 15 years old. She alleges the "Super Freak" singer was visiting a group home where she was staying in Buffalo, N.Y. and came into her room and sexually assaulted her.

“He grabbed my hair and pushed my head into the pillow,” she said in the suit. “I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you.’”

The woman claims to have endured “physical, psychological and emotional injury” because of the alleged assault. She is reportedly seeking $50 million from the late singer's estate. The suit was reportedly filed under the Child Victims Act, which extends the statute of limitations on such crimes.

On Sunday night (Feb. 16), 50, who has been hitting the road lately, expressed his thoughts on the situation via Instagram. "Oh fuck this I’m done with all this shit," he wrote. "Nah I don’t want to hear shit, these bitches be crazy."

Other rappers were shocked by the news as well. T.I. commented, "Shit wild..."

DJ Paul reacted with a confused face emoji.

Rick James served more than two years in prison for two separate assaults in the early 1990s. He died on Aug. 6, 2004.

