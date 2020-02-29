50 Cent Jokes Oprah After Stage Fall: “Michael Jackson’s Ghost Trip Her?”

50 Cent has jokes for Oprah Winfrey after a video surfaced of her taking a spill while giving a speech on stage.

On Saturday (Feb. 29), the media mogul gave a speech at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. for her 2020 Vision Tour. Video has surfaced of the talk and it shows Oprah walking around the big stage and giving her thoughts on wellness. Coincidentally, she begins to speak on balance when, out of nowhere, she wobbles and falls onto the stage. The crowd gasps. She appears to be okay and blames the tumble on her shoes.

50 has his own idea of what may have happened. After seeing the video, he posted it on his Instagram page and had jokes for the OWN Network boss.

"What the fuck happen here," he questioned. ‍"Michael jackson’s ghost trip her[?]"

50 is apparently joking about the late singer getting retribution for Oprah allowing his accusers to come on her show after the Leaving Neverland documentary debuted 10 years after his death.

50 has had a complicated relationship with Oprah, having called her out in the past. Last December, he blasted her and said she only went after Black men who were accused of sexual assault.

"‍I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men," 50 wrote on Instagram at the time. "No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad."

She got back on the rapper's good side in January after deciding to pull out of her role as executive producer of a #MeToo documentary that featured women who accused Russell Simmons of sexual assault.