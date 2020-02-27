50 Cent is ready for the newly-opened position at Def Jam Recordings.

On Thursday (Feb. 27), 50 was up to his usual trolling and announced on Twitter that he'd be taking the CEO position at the legendary record label after Eminem's longtime manager Paul Rosenberg announced his departure from the position. It looks like Fif is ready to fill his shoes.

"I have decided to take the Job at Def Jam," the award-winning Power director joked. "Somebody gotta do it, who better then me."

Rosenberg stepped down from the position on Friday (Feb. 21) following two years with the label, and explained in a statement that it was just a bit too much with everything else that he has going on.

“Lucian offered me a dream opportunity to serve at the helm of Def Jam," he wrote. "The experience I had running one of the greatest, most storied record companies of the modern era was incredible. I will remain forever grateful. I’ve learned a great deal, but one of the most important things I learned is that my ability to multi-task is not without limits."

Rosenberg will still stay with the company, however, with plans to transition into a new role as head of a new joint venture with Universal Music Group and Goliath Records. He will also continue his work with Em and Shady Records.

Prior to Rosenberg filling the role in January of 2018, Steve Bartels served as Def Jam CEO from 2013-2017.