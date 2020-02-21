Metro Boomin Teases Savage Mode 2 Project With 21 Savage

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage might drop Savage Mode 2 this year.

On Monday night (Feb. 17), the super-producer jumped on his Twitter account to give his fans an update on what he's been working on lately. In his tweet, the 26-year-old beatmaker listed the projects that he cooked up recently. While we've known for some time that he put in work for The Weeknd's forthcoming After Hours album, Metro hyped up his contributions to Lil Durk's upcoming No Auto Durk album. He also revealed that the sequel to their beloved Savage Mode album is set to arrive this year.

"NO AUTO 🚫 . AFTER HOURS 🌇 . SAVAGE MODE 🗡🗡 ," Metro tweeted.

21 and Metro dropped the first Savage Mode album back in 2016, which features bangers like the Future-assisted "X" and more. Several months after its release, the Atlanta-based duo revealed that they had at least 20-30 tracks that didn't make the first album. They also said they would use them for a second LP.

Three years later, 21 Savage reminded his fans that the second installment of Savage Mode was still in the works. During his Los Angeles stop of his I Am > I Was tour last year, 21 told the crowd that Savage Mode 2 is on the way.

"Los Angeles, California, I want to say R.I.P. to Nipsey Hussle. We lost a real soldier," 21 said as he descended under the stage. "Savage Mode 2 on the muthafuckin way."

As of this report, no release date has been confirmed.