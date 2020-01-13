Yung Joc Drives for a Rideshare App Now

UPDATE:

Yung Joc isn't embarrassed to drive for a rideshare company.

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), the former Bad Boy Records rapper talked with TMZ about his new gig after he went viral over the weekend when video surfaced of him driving a car for a new ride-hailing app in Atlanta called Pull Up N Go.

Joc told the outlet that there's no shame in what he's doing. In fact, as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, he sees it as a way to teach the youth about making an honest living.

“A lot of times when you’re talking to these kids and these youth, you gotta lead by example,” he stated. “And sometimes you have to show people you not too big. You have to show them what humility is and you not too big to do the right thing by making an honest living.”

“It’s kind of a bucket list thing, but for anybody who really wants to do this, I think it’s a dope idea,” he added.

Since going viral, Joc says he's garnered a ton of support from his fans. "I was like, 'Aw man, they are going to roast me, here we go" he said. "But a lot of celebrities reached out, people have hit my phone. I mean Snoop said something, 'Hustlers hustle,' you know what I mean? I just realized that people are beginning to be a little bit more mature."

Watch the video below.

ORIGNAL STORY:

Yung Joc is about his coins.

On Sunday (Jan. 12), the rapper/reality star seemingly added another job to his resume when he announced that he's working for the rideshare app, Pull Up N Go. Now, it could be entirely possible that he's simply partnered with the company and is working with them on paid promotions or even has ownership in the company, but with someone like Joc, you never know! In his announcement, Joc hinted that it could be him pulling up when a user requests a ride.

"Anybody need a ride to @boogalouatl today for #alluresundays????" Joc's post read. "I know they gonna hate but somebody wanna get wasted and get to their next destination safe & sound. Download the app and I just might #pullupngo @pugorides."

Joc has also been reposting a video of him captured by one of his passengers to his Instagram Story, along with words of encouragement from some of his followers.

Back in 2017, rapper Roscoe Dash was roasted when one man on Twitter accused him of not only working for Lyft but allegedly cancelling his ride as well.

"This nigga rosoce dash canceled my lyft and I had some where to be! so you just for inconvenience me, Ima expose you a lyft driver now," the man wrote in a tweet that went viral.

Following tons of ridicule from folks saying the rapper had fallen hard after being featured on hits like "No Hands" and "Marvin & Chardonnay," Roscoe released a lengthy statement denying that he drove for the company, but explaining that he often let friends borrow his multiple vehicles to make extra cash. He was also clear in his sentiments that there is nothing wrong with people trying to make a living, and provided statistics on why Lyft is so valuable in preventing drunk driving.

Check out people's reactions to Yung Joc driving for a ride share app below.