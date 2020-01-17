Yo Gotti Gets Involved in Prison Reform With Jay-Z

If you are reading this, you already know it's time for another episode of XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity, a hip-hop-centered podcast devoted to breaking down the week's trending stories.

On today's (Jan. 17) episode, our hosts talk to Yo Gotti about his work in prison reform, The Notorious B.I.G.'s forthcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Roddy Ricch going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and more.

For this week's show, our hosts holding it down includes XXL's Editor-in-Chief, Vanessa Satten, veteran journalist Shaheem Reid, hip-hop entrepreneur Rahman Dukes and special guest, Yo Gotti. This is the lineup for this week's episode, but the hosts and guests are subject to change.

On Tuesday (Jan. 14), Yo Gotti and Jay-Z's Team Roc, Roc Nation's social justice department, announced they joined forces in order to hire legal representation for 29 inmates in Mississippi. Those inmates criticized the prison conditions they and others have to endure and have called for change.

Another big story this week in hip-hop was Roddy Ricch's simultaneous No. 1s. On Monday (Jan. 13) Roddy Ricch managed to beat Justin Bieber for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "The Box." As previously reported by XXL, the track blocked Justin Bieber's "Yummy" from hitting No. 1 on Spotify's U.S. top 50 chart earlier this month.

Some other topics on the podcast include B.I.G. being confirmed to be members of the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class.

XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity podcast