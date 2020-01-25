YG Released From Jail Following Felony Robbery Arrest

After being arrested on felony robbery charges following a raid of his San Fernando Valley, Calif. home on Friday (Jan. 24), YG has been released.

XXL has confirmed via the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department the Compton, Calif. rapper, born Keenon Jackson, made his $250,000 bond and was released from the Compton Sheriff's Station at 9:07 p.m.

As previously reported, YG was arrested following a police search of his home that occurred around 4 a.m. Authorities rolled up to the rapper's mansion armed with a search warrant and left with the rapper in handcuffs. The details surrounding the case are currently unknown.

This is the second time in less than a year that police have searched YG's home. Last July, authorities raided his crib after a car registered to the rapper was involved in a deadly police shootout. YG denied any involvement in that incident. "I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened!" YG wrote on social media afterward.

With his release, it looks like he will be able to participate in the Grammy Awards all-star tribute Nipsey Hussle, where YG is scheduled to perform in honor of the late rapper along with Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend and Kirk Franklin at the awards ceremony on Sunday (Jan. 26).

YG's next court date has been set for Jan. 28