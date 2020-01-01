YG Apologizes to LGBTQ Community

YG apparently went into 2020 with a new mind state.

Just 10 minutes after the clock struck 12 on Jan. 1, 2020, the Cali rapper hopped on Twitter to offer an apology for any past transgressions against the LGBTQ community.

"It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant," YG posted. "I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang."

The rapper's statement received mixed reviews from fans. Many were excited to see the growth he had just shown.

"Happy new year G! I used to use language and act a certain way as well that was unkind to that community. Growth is progress," one person commented.

Others saw it as something he was just saying to placate Kehlani, who identifies as queer. YG and Kehlani reportedly started dating in September 2019. However, rumors of infidelity from the rapper arose in November. Last month, Kehlani posted and deleted a tweet where she claimed to be single. Neither artist has officially addressed their status.

"He only saying that to appease to kehlani," another Twitter user opined.

"Is YG HACKED?" someone else questioned, wondering if it was even YG who was actually tweeting.

New year, new YG?

The former XXL Freshman is currently working on the follow-up to 2019's 4Real 4Real, which was released in May and featured G-Eazy, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, Boogie, Valee and more.