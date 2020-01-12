Internet Loses It Over Viral Yearbook Photos of Over 30 Rappers

A recently posted collage of yearbook photos of over 30 rappers has the internet going nuts.

On Sunday (Jan. 12), a post with 36 rappers when they were kids surfaced on social media featuring throwback picutres from the likes of 50 Cent, Drake, 6ix9ine, Jay-Z, Post Malone, Travis Scott and more. Most of the photos have already been circulating the internet for a while like the pics of Eminem and Future, but there were a number of others that people took notice of and decided to comment on.

First of all, the photo that is labeled T-Pain actually shows a school picture of Lil Jon, which had many people confused.

"No way that’s t-pain no fucking way 😂😂😂😂😂😂," one person commented.

Another twitter user agreed. "That aint no T-Pain lmfaoo."

Other photos that constantly seemed to be the butt of jokes included the headshot of currently incarcerated rapper YNW Melly whose photo got ragged on due to the size of his head, which may have been a result of the bent photo.

"Maneee forget T-PAIN look at YWN Melly uglyass & his last name murder wasn’t the only thing on his big ass mind," one Twitter user joked.

"Chief keef look like he bit teachers," someone opined about Sosa's photo.

Others decided to give multiple commentaries like, "Tay-K went to jail right after this picture apparently. Chief Keef was destined to be who he is. Future is a womanizer for a reason. T-Pain should whip y’all ass for confusing him with Lil Jon."

Check out some of the most hilarious responses to the viral rapper yearbook photos below.