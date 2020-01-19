Vic Mensa reportedly ran into some legal trouble earlier this month in California.

On Sunday (Jan. 19), TMZ published a report that reveals the Chicago rapper was arrested and found to be in possession of brass knuckles, which are illegal in California. The incident occurred in Glendale, Calif. and started when police spotted the former XXL Freshman making an unsafe turn on a motorcycle. He was pulled over and eventually searched. During the pat-down, authorities reportedly recovered a set of brass knuckles. Vic was arrested and charged with felony possession of brass knuckles, and later released on a $20,000 bond.

XXL has reached out to Vic Mensa's team for comment on his arrest.

Vic, who released an alternative album last summer, has been laying low on the rap tip. He recently made the headlines for his comments on Juice Wrld's death, which he blamed partly on rap.

"In younger times, I definitely did not feel no responsibility to the youth or to anybody but myself," Mensa said a few weeks after Juice's death. "And, I'm like, I'ma just talk about the Xans on the plane goin' to France, but it's like, you gotta be careful about what you say because kids take what you say for real. They take it as the gospel. So, give 'em something they can use, not shit that's killing them. And when we see these things happening to the young brothas, rest in peace Juice, too early, 21...and rap is much to blame for it."

Vic is currently working on the follow-up to his 2017 debut album The Autobiography.