Tyler, The Creator Calls Out Grammy Awards for Their Voting Process

After hitting the stage for a powerful performance and accepting golden gramophone, Tyler, The Creator let everyone know exactly how he feels about the Grammy Awards' voting process.

On Sunday night (Jan. 26), the Igor rapper took some questions after he accepted the award for Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. During the press conference, Tyler was asked if the recently reported controversy surrounding the awards show's voting process has altered his views on his long-awaited victory. Even though be took home the W, Tyler’s got mixed feelings about the process that gave him the trophy.

"I'm half and half on it, Tyler replied. "Um on one side, I'm grateful that what I can make can just be acknowledged in a world like this but also it sucks that, whenever we, and I mean guys that look like me, do anything that's genre-bending or that's anything, they always put it in a rap or urban category, which is ... and I don't like that 'urban' word. It's just the politically correct way to say the N-Word to me. So when I hear that I'm just like 'Why can't we just be in pop?'"

"So I felt like half of me feels like the rap nomination was a backhanded compliment," Tyler continued. "Like, 'Oh, my little cousin wants to play the game. Let's give him the unplugged controller so he can shut up and feel good about it.' That's what it felt like a bit. But another half of me is very grateful that the art that I made can be acknowledged on a level like this when I don't do the radio stuff. I'm not playing in Target. I'm in a whole different world than what a lot of people here listen to so I'm grateful and like ehh."

Tyler wasn't the only prominent artist to speak out against the Grammys this weekend. Diddy also called out the Recording Academy's award show, suggesting that the Grammys don't respect Black music. See what Tyler had to say about the voting process below.