Fans Won’t Stop Roasting Tupac Shakur Statue That Looks Nothing Like Him

Fans of Tupac Shakur don't seem to approve of a statue that was built in the late rapper's honor.

On Sunday afternoon (Jan. 19), a Twitter user posted a photo of the statue in question onto her timeline and claimed it was a new tribute to 'Pac located in Dallas. The statue was meant to portray the All Eyez on Me rapper. However, social media wasn't buying it. Twitter users were quick to point out the inconsistencies between the rapper and the statue's facial features.

"Looks like this was the template photo but they failed terribly ....Whom ever did the statue......we need a refund," one Twitter user said.

After the photo made its rounds throughout the Internet, other fans also noted that the statue isn't from Dallas nor is it new. The statue in the photo once stood outside of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Founded in 1997, Afeni Shakur, Tupac's mother, opened the to help provide opportunities for children who were interested in the arts. Over a decade after its opening, Afeni sold the center for 1.2 million in August 2015. She also had the statue removed from the property.

Back in 2017, Jim Burnett, who renamed the property the Peace Garden Park and Amphitheater, announced his plans to replace the statue. Burnett hired artist Nijel Binns to recreate the statue to look more like the deceased rapper. Although a preview surfaced about three years ago, the new statue has yet to be revealed.

See what social media has to say about the Tupac Shakur statue and get an in-depth glimpse of the statue before it was removed below.