Car Tupac Shakur Was Fatally Shot in Is Being Auctioned for $1.75 Million

The car that Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in is up for auction, and the price for it now is even higher now than it was a few years ago.

According to Las Vegas dealership Celebrity Cars' latest listing, the black BMW 750Li in which Tupac was shot several times in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 is on sale for $1.75 million.

The vehicle has been completely restored, and it's even got new tires and rims. It's also been given it a fresh coat of paint. According to their listing, there is one indentation on the car from where a bullet struck it.

Outside of that, the vehicle is in excellent condition and is drivable with around 121,043 miles already on it. The buyer who acquires the car will be provided with documentation of authenticity.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac was riding in the passenger seat of the BMW with Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight driving the vehicle when it was hit with multiple bullets in a drive-by shooting. Tupac was shot four times by .40 caliber rounds fired from a handgun, while Suge was grazed in the head. Tupac was rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. He died a week after the shooting on Sept. 13, 1996. The murder remains unsolved.

Las Vegas Police impounded the car after the murder and auctioned it off before it was passed through several collectors. The vehicle was previously up for auction in 2017 for $1.5 million.

Take a look at the BMW 750Li that's being auction below.