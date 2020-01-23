Fans Think Trippie Redd Just Responded to Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By Name-Drop

It looks like Trippie Redd might not be feeling Eminem’s Trippie name-drop—at least according to fans.

On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the 2018 XXL Freshman hit up his Instagram Story and posted a cryptic post that fans believe may be his response to Em. Trippie doesn't specifically name Eminem in the post nor does he refer to the exact line that Em spit. The Ohio rapper simply voices his opinion about how he feels about middle-aged folks beefing with teens.

"Niggas be 50 beefing wit a 15yr old," Trippie wrote. He ended the message with a hand peace sign and sleeping emojis.

To his fans, the statement came off as a response to Eminem after the Detroit rapper mentioned him on his new album Music to Be Murdered By. In the song "Marsh," Em namedrops Trippie and rehashes the "Topanga" rapper's previous drug use.

"Then he said kill emcees/Trippie Redd, with pills and lean," Eminem raps on "Marsh. "Sipping meds in the limousine/Getting head, guillotine."

Trippie Redd wouldn't be the only rapper to respond to bars from Eminem’s new album Music to be Murdered By. Joe Budden has also heard the LP and offered his response to the lyrics he's mentioned in. On his latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Budden asserted that he doesn't want any bad blood between him and his former label boss after he seemingly dissed the podcast host on "Lock It Up."

See what Trippie Redd's fans are saying about his alleged response to Eminem below.

