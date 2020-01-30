Soulja Boy is reportedly being sued.

On Thursday (Jan. 30), TMZ reported that the rapper is facing a lawsuit stemming from an alleged February 2019 incident with his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers. Myers is reportedly suing for assault, battery and false imprisonment, though Los Angeles District Attorney prosecutors previously declined to pursue charges in the same case due to lack of evidence.

As previously reported, Myers alleged that she was partying with Soulja and his crew on the night of Feb. 1, 2019, when she felt that it was time to leave. According to Myers, Soulja's assistant blocked her from exiting the home and eventually physically assaulted her. From there, she alleges, Soulja joined in and had his assistant tie her up with duct tape in his home for nearly six hours.

Myers' lawsuit reportedly claims that Soulja knocked her to the ground during the February incident, kicked her in the stomach, bashed her in the head with "a large gun" and tied her up with an extension cord, which she says led to three fractured ribs and a bruised face. Myers reportedly also claims that Soulja Boy's male assistant offered to untie her in exchange for oral sex and that she obliged because she felt that she had no other choice.

Myers is reportedly also suing the unnamed assistant for sexual battery.

Soulja initially denied the claims, but a police search of his home stemming from her claims led to cops finding ammunition, which violated the terms of the rapper's probation. He was ultimately arrested for the violation and sentenced to 240 days in jail, and Myers' case was dropped by police while Soulja was behind bars. Soulja was released from jail in July 2019.

XXL has reached out to Soulja Boy's rep for comment.