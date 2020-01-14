Snoop Dogg now has his own sandwich.

On Monday (Jan. 13), Dunkin' announced the West Coast rapper's official Beyond Sausage meat sandwich will be available in stores for one whole week. The new sandwich, which is called the Beyond D-O-Double-G, consists of a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty—that is, a meat substitute from an L.A.-based meat substitute producer—with egg and cheese while served on a sliced glazed donut. Uncle Snoop hit up his Instagram timeline to flash off the savory, limited-time menu hack.

“When I got the chance to work at Dunkin’ for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," Snoop said in a Dunkin' press release. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.”

Along with the sandwich, the 48-year-old rapper and Dunkin' are teaming up to launch an exclusive pop-up merch store. The Beyond Collection by Dunkin’ x Snoop is set to feature limited-edition apparel like a green tracksuit inspired by Snoop’s fit in the new Dunkin’ commercials. They'll also offer joggers, bomber jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts and a beanie. The store's drop date has not been announced yet.

In the meantime, Snoop appears to be loving the new donut sandwich combo. The rapper, who dropped his I Wanna Thank Me album last year, hit up his Instagram timeline to boast his new sandwich.

Check out his post below.