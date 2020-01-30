ScHoolboy Q Promises to Drop New Album This Year

ScHoolboy Q has another album on the way.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 29), ScHoolboy hit the stage at the O2 Institute in Birmingham, U.K. During the show, the "CrasH" rapper spoke to the crowd before his next song and told them about his plans to drop a new album in 2020.

“I'm not lying to you," Q told the audience. "I swear to God. I’ma drop a whole other album this year I promise you that. I’m not lying this time. I always be lyin'. I'm the most lying-est muthafucka ever. 'Yeah I'll drop next month, yeah right.' Nigga I'm dropping an album this year I promise you that."

The news about a new album comes nearly a year after the TDE rapper dropped his fifth studio album his CrasH Talk. According to Q, he's been working on this project since his last LP dropped in April 2019.

"I been working on this album since CrasH Talk came out," Q said. "I’ve been working nonstop and I’ma constantly work because I’m hungry and I love to create and every time I come out and see my fans it makes me appreciate this shit way more.”

While he's adamant about dropping the new project this year, Groovy Q doesn't confirm an exact release date. Watch him announce his plans for a new album below.