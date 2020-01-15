Roddy Ricch’s Domestic Violence Case Declined Due to Insufficient Evidence

The domestic violence case against Roddy Ricch will not move forward.

On Wednesday (Jan. 15), XXL confirmed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office that the D.A. declined the domestic violence case against the rapper due to insufficient evidence. Roddy was never indicted for any charges and the case was declined on Sept. 24, 2019.

Back in August, an alleged argument between Roddy and his girlfriend at his Los Angeles home reportedly turned physical, resulting in his arrest for misdemeanor battery on a spouse or girlfriend. Little details about the incident were released, but the alleged victim reportedly did not need medical attention at the scene.

The initial arrest happened four months before he dropped his debut album, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial. On Monday, it was announced that the LP became the first debut rap album to return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 15 years. The album debuted at No. 1 in its first week of release back in December, then it returned to the spot in the week ending Jan. 12. The last rapper to accomplish such a feat was The Game, whose debut LP The Documentary reached the No.1 spot on the chart twice in January 2005.

The momentum in sales is likely attributed to Roddy's new single "The Box," which just edged out Justin Bieber's new single "Yummy" to be the No. 1 song in the country on Billboard's Hot 100.