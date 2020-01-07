Tragedy has reportedly struck the family of Rae Sremmurd.

On Tuesday (Jan. 7), TMZ reported that Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi's stepfather, 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan, had been shot dead late Monday evening. According to the report, their 19-year-old stepbrother Michael Sullivan is being held for psychiatric evaluation as a person of interest in the shooting.

Sullivan reportedly helped raise Swae and Jxmmi since middle school and was living in their hometown of Tupelo, Miss. with their mother, Bernadette. Sullivan and Bernadette also shared a son of their own, Floyd Jr.

According to the report, the Tupelo Police Department says that Sullivan died on the scene from "at least a couple" of gunshot wounds. The Tupelo Police Department has also reportedly said that no one other than Sullivan is being sought in connection with the killing. The SremmLife 3 artists have yet to address this incident.

This news marks the second time a nationally famous rap act's family member has been murdered within the last year. In August 2019, Tee Grizzley's aunt Jobina Brown was shot and killed as they were both in Detroit. At this point, it is unclear whether authorities have found any leads in their pursuit of the killer.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Rae Sremmurd as well as the Tupelo Police Department for comment. XXL sends condolences to their family members.