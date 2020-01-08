Rae Sremmurd’s Brother Arrested for Stepfather’s Murder

Rae Sremmurd's 19-year-old brother has officially been arrested for the murder of their stepfather.

According to a press release from the Tupelo Police Department, the suspect, Michael Sullivan, who is Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi's half-brother, was accused of shooting and killing his own father, Floyd Sullivan, on Jan. 6. Sullivan was released from a psychological care facility before being arrested for the murder on Tuesday night (Jan. 7). He was transported to the Lee County Sheriff's Department that same night.

Tupelo, Miss. police say they were called to the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of Tupelo's Lumpkin Avenue on Monday at 9:30 p.m. After seeing the dead body of Rae Sremmurd's stepfather, police identified Michael as a person of interest. No other suspects have been identified as of this report.

While neither of the SR3MM artists spoke publicly on the matter of their younger brother's arrest, Swae Lee has seemingly addressed the death of his stepfather on social media. Using his Instagram and Twitter accounts, he appeared to issue a remembrance of his stepfather. "OG Gone live forever," he wrote on his Instagram story yesterday.

XXL sends condolences to the family of Rae Sremmurd and has reached out to Rae Sremmurd's camp for comment.