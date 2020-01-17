Pop Smoke Arrested for Allegedly Transporting Stolen Rolls-Royce Wraith

The ascendant Pop Smoke has just been arrested.

On Friday (Jan. 17), XXL confirmed that the rapper was arrested at JFK Airport on Friday morning upon his return from Paris Fashion Week. He is facing a federal charge of interstate transport of a stolen vehicle.

According to the police report, an unnamed man loaned out his 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith to the "Welcome to the Party" rapper back in November for use in a music video while he was in Los Angeles. The man claims the agreement was Pop Smoke would use the car that night and return it the next day at no cost, in exchange for backstage passes to a future show. Apparently, things did not go down that way.

The owner claims that not only did Pop Smoke not return the car the following day, but when he began tracking the vehicle using GPS, he allegedly found that the rapper was in Arizona. The man immediately reported the car stolen, but the following month, the man claims that Smoke posted a picture with the car on Instagram with New York tagged as the location. Smoke has since deleted that Instagram post if it was previously published on his account.

In related news, Pop Smoke was blocked from performing at the 2019 Rolling Loud Festival in New York City in October at the request of the New York Police Department. Along with other fellow New York-based rappers Casanova, Don Q, Sheff G and 22GZ, the NYPD said the five men were "affiliated with acts of violence citywide" and that there was a "a higher risk of violence" should Rolling Loud allow them to perform.

The Brooklyn rapper, who recently appeared on Travis Scott's Jackboys compilation album, is set to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Brooklyn. XXL has reached out to Pop Smoke's team for comment.