Pastor Troy has some thoughts on Lil Nas X and his outfit at the Grammy Awards.

On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the Atlanta rapper opened up on social media about his feelings toward the sparkly pink cowboy outfit that Nas X wore to the awards on Sunday (Jan. 26)–and they weren't kind. In a lengthy Instagram post, Troy said that he feels "they" are attacking Black masculinity and cited the openly-gay Nas X's outfit as well as an Applebee's commercial as his examples.

"Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY...If this what I gotta wear," Troy wrote. "They love to push this shit on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, 'F**** Applebee’s' And It Brought Joy to My Heart!! He sees it...their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, 'He Making Money!!' Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real...Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!~P.T. #TheyGoneRiiiiiiddddeeeTil theycantnomore #BlackOwnedandIndependent #NotMySons #ItAintWorthIt #Taketheroadlesstraveled #Youwillstillgetthere #DSGB #Wontbeonmypagelong".

Pastor Troy isn't the first rapper to make a comment like this one. Back in March 2017, Boosie BadAzz called out Disney for showing two characters kissing. Like Troy, BadAzz faced immediate backlash. For his part, though, Lil Nas X doesn't appear to be sweating Troy's comments.

Using his Twitter account, LNX quote-tweeted a fan who'd posted screenshots of Troy's perceived prejudicial comments and issued a response with a healthy dose of dismissiveness.

"Damn i look good in that pic on god," Lil Nas X wrote.

Lil Nas X came out to the world as gay on the very last day of Pride Month in the summer of 2019. Months later, the "Old Town Road" rapper sat down with Gayle King on CBS and revealed that there was once a time where he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality and even prayed that it would be a phase.

"I would just pray and pray and pray that it was like...that it was, like, a phase," Nas said. "I mean because, me being in this position it's easy for me. But like, some little boy 10 miles from here, it's not gon' be good for him."

In related news, Lil Nas X took home two Grammys on Sunday night for Best Music Video for the “Old Town Road” Remix as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Billy Ray Cyrus.