Offset Throws Punch at Man After Cardi B Gets Sprayed With Champagne at Strip Club: Video

Offset doesn't play about his.

In the early hours of Friday morning (Jan. 31), the Migos rapper and wife Cardi B were partying at Miami strip club Booby Trap on the River when things got a little out of hand. In video captured by TMZ, Offset can be seen jumping off stage to attack someone in the crowd after Cardi was sprayed with that person's champagne.

According to the report, Offset's flying punch landed, and he continued to swing until security pulled him away. At that point, he and Cardi took off.

This news comes just one day after Offset was reportedly detained by police at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles. According to reports, the police were searching for someone who was spotted with a gun and had fled the scene when they stopped him. The "Ric Flair Drip" rapper and two of his associates were held in The Grove's security center and then taken into the police station for further questioning.

In video of the incident, Offset can be seen being pushed up against a wall by an officer as the rapper yells out.

"I didn't break the law, man!" Offset yells in the clip. "If you gonna arrest me, I ain't gonna resist if you tell me. You gotta tell me now. You gotta tell me now. That's your job as an officer."

Offset was formally released hours later, but his associates were both booked on firearms charges after admitting to authorities that the two guns they found belonged to them.

You can watch a video of Offset and Cardi B's strip club melee for yourself below. XXL has reached out to Offset's camp for comment.