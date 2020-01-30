Offset Reportedly Detained by Police After Someone’s Claim About Gun at Shopping Center: Video

Offset has just had another unfortunate encounter with law enforcement, but it looks like he's managed to escape any serious issues.

According to a report TMZ published Wednesday night (Jan. 29), the Migos rapper was detained by police after a person told them that someone else at Los Angeles' The Grove shopping center had guns. The site's sources say the person with the gun fled the scene. Video of the rapper's detainment shows the police officer escorting Offset out of his vehicle before the rapper was pushed up against a wall. Offset can also be heard barking at the officer.

"I didn't break the law, man!" Offset shouted. "If you gonna arrest me, I ain't gonna resist if you tell me. You gotta tell me now. You gotta tell me now. That's your job as an officer."

Two guns were reportedly recovered from the scene. After the "Clout" rapper and his crew were held in The Grove's security center, the officers ended up taking Offset and his associates to the police station to continue questioning them all. No formal arrests were made at the time.

Then, at around 4 a.m., Offset was formally released after two of his crew members admitted that the two guns that were found belonged to them.

In a video of Offset leaving what appears to be a police station, he insists that he was treated fairly and that the police had gotten the wrong person.

Offset's latest run-in with police comes over a week after he gave fans an update on Migos' Culture III album. Earlier this month (Jan. 19), the Father of Four rapper shared a photo of himself, Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram and indicated that it may be the group's final Culture album.

"CULTURE 3 2020. LAST CHAPTER," Offset wrote in his caption.

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department as well as Offset's camp for further comment.