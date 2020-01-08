Obie Trice’s Girlfriend’s Son Gets Order of Protection Against the Rapper After Being Shot During a Fight

A teen who was shot during a physical altercation with Obie Trice recently took some legal action against the rapper.

Speaking with XXL on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 8), officials for the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the 18-year-old who was shot in the groin during a fight with Obie Trice last month was granted an order of protection against the rapper, who was arrested after the dispute on Dec. 5. The personal order of protection was granted on Dec. 10, 2019, and it will last until Dec. 10 of this year.

This entire situation began to unfold after Trice and the teen's mother, who is reportedly Trice's girlfriend, got into an altercation. At some point during the incident, Trice and the teen got into a fight and the gun went off and the teen was shot in the groin. Trice was subsequently arrested for aggravated felony assault of a family member with a gun and contempt of court for violating a protective order. While he was arrested for those charges, he hasn't formally been charged, and the prosecutor's office hasn't explained why.

The rapper was held behind bars on a $16,900 bond, but he has subsequently since been released.

In related news, Trice recently jumped into the beef between Nick Cannon and Eminem, siding with his former Shady Records boss. The Detroit rapper released back-to-back diss tracks aimed at Cannon in December of 2019. His first Cannon diss was “Spanky Hayes,” a track on which he spit over the instrumental of Jay-Z’s “30 Something."

For the next Cannon diss, he unloaded his Dubmuzik-produced “SpankyHayes2."

"You's a rich nigga, stay in your lane/Don't let this beef shit interfere with your fame," Trice rapped on the latter. "Detroit City, detrimental to the brain, we don't fuck with you lames/Y'all fuck up the game, y'all suffocate everything real then put your twist on it/Bitch like you got skills."

Nick Cannon did not respond to Obie Trice's diss.