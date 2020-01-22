The Notorious B.I.G. Quoted During President Trump Impeachment Trial

You never thought that hip-hop would take it this far.

In another strange but true moment in political history, Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries used a line from one of The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic songs when responding to a question from President Donald Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow during Trump's impeachment trial on Tuesday (Jan. 21).

The B.I.G. reference came into play after Sekulow asked Jerries and the rest of the people in the building what they were doing there.

"We are here, sir, because President Trump abused his power and then he tried to cover it up," Jeffries said. "And we are here, sir, to follow the facts, follow the law, be guided by the Constitution, and present the truth to the American people."

Then Jefferies finished with a biting statement: "That is why we are here, Mr. Sekulow. And if you don't know, now you know,” referencing a famous lyric from Biggie’s track, "Juicy."

The incident on the Senate Floor shadowed another moment when hip-hop entered the political arena. Last November, A$AP Rocky's name was mentioned during the impeachment hearings for Trump, who has since been impeached. At the time, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Gordon Sondland testified that during a July 26 phone call with President Trump they allegedly discussed Rocky's imprisonment in Sweden, among other things.

"The call lasted five minutes," recalled Sondland. "It's true that the president speaks loudly at times and it is also true—I think we primarily discussed A$AP Rocky."

Last July, President Trump demanded Sweden release the Testing rapper after he was charged for assaulting a man and thrown in a Stockholm jail.

Watch Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries recite The Notorious B.I.G.' classic rap line below.