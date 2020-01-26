Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and More Pay Tribute to Nipsey Hussle at 2020 Grammy Awards: Watch

Nearly one year after his death, Nipsey Hussle has received a star-studded tribute at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday (Jan. 26), at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG, John Legend and Kirk Franklin gathered together on the Grammys stage to celebrate the life of the fallen rapper. They did so by performing "Higher" featuring the Crenshaw rapper.

During the performance, they also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who, along with his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day.

Nipsey also won a Grammy earlier in the night for his song, "Racks in the Middle" featuring Hit-Boy and Roddy. And when DJ Khaled's song "Higher" featuring Nipsey and John Legend also earned the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, the West Coast rapper posthumously earned two Grammys.

The Recording Academy previously announced the "Double Up" rhymer would be getting a tribute during the ceremony on Tuesday (Jan. 21) featuring former collaborators and a gospel singer. These featured tribute performers, YG, Roddy Ricch, John Legend and DJ Khaled, all collaborated with Nipsey before his passing.

Nipsey Hussle and John Legend both appeared on DJ Khaled's track "Higher," which was on the producer's 2019 album, Father of Asahd.Though Kirk Franklin and Hussle never collaborated, he serves as the spiritual advisor over the emotional tribute.

Hip-hop lost Nipsey Hussle in March of 2019, after the rapper was shot outside of his L.A. store, Marathon Clothing.

Watch Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, YG, John Legend and Kirk Franklin in the complete tributes above and below.